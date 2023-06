Alec Nolan chats with Fresno State baseball's new head coach Ryan Overland as he's officially introduced in his new role.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alec Nolan chats with Fresno State baseball's new head coach Ryan Overland right after he's officially introduced in his new role.

After spending the 2023 season as interim head coach of the Diamond 'Dogs, Overland joins Pete Beiden, Bob Bennett and Mike Batesole as the ninth-ever coach to lead the team.

