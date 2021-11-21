Bulldog Breakdown: The story of Sean Alston

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013 -. a team led by both Derek Carr and Davante Adams.One player who may not show up on the stat sheet was actually a huge inspiration to the team and is now using his story to help inspire the youth.You may have heard Fresno State use the saying 1-0 this season. They have a poster in their locker room and tap it every time they take the field. The 2013 team did something similar.Sports Anchor Bri Mellon has the story of Sean Alston, the player who inspired his team and how he's now helping his community.