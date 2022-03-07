Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: 40 years since basketball men's run to the Sweet 16

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On this date in Bulldog history back in 1982, the Fresno State men's basketball team beat CSU Fullerton 69-57 to win the Pacific Coast Athletic Association Tournament.

It was Fresno State's second-ever conference title and they would clinch a first-round bye in the 48 team bracket of the NCAA Tournament.

As much as the NIT title of 1983 is celebrated, the year prior, the Bulldogs made its deepest run into March Madness.

It's been 40 years since that run.

Action News caught up with Tyrone Bradley, the point guard from that '82 team, to look back on what was a special time for the Valley.
