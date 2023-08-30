Bulldog Breakdown: New suites at Valley Children's Stadium

Without sharing specifics, Tumey hinted at something coming to the bowl of the stadium, as well as an upgrade to the press box.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a year and a half, it's a sweet feeling for Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey to see the suite project at Valley Children's Stadium finally complete.

New TVs and new "dream seats" with the Bulldog logo stitched in are standard across all of the suites, but there's one new feature that stands out.

"There's no doubt about it -- the windows," Tumey said. "Being able to open the windows and feel the crowd."

Those panels open up right over the student section, which sits right next to the band.

"The game will finally become even more present, and I just think that's phenomenal," Tumey said. "Of course, if that becomes a little too much, you can close the windows."

The suites are sold out for the season with a waitlist, so while the majority of the Red Wave won't get to experience the changes, the higher prices could soon benefit the community at large.

"The intent is to utilize the profits of this project, stay sustainable and go to the next," Tumey said.

Without sharing specifics, Tumey hinted at something coming to the bowl of the stadium, as well as an upgrade to the press box. Something that could make the school viable to host something like College Gameday.

So while the winds of change are slow, this project is seen by director Tumey as a win, signaling better things to come for fans.

"There is a journey that goes along with this, and we recognize that, but you have to start somewhere," Tumey said. "This is the start for us, and we're pretty proud about that."

