Bulldog Breakdown: Volleyball team eager to play in front of fans

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's Volleyball team finished the Spring season in fourth place in the Mountain West.After a summer off and COVID-related issues within the program, the team had a quick turnaround to prepare for the Fresno State Invitational.Like soccer and football, who were the first teams to come back this fall, the Bulldogs are eager to play in front of their fans for the first time in almost two years.