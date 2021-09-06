Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Volleyball team eager to play in front of fans

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Volleyball team eager to play in front of fans

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's Volleyball team finished the Spring season in fourth place in the Mountain West.

After a summer off and COVID-related issues within the program, the team had a quick turnaround to prepare for the Fresno State Invitational.

Like soccer and football, who were the first teams to come back this fall, the Bulldogs are eager to play in front of their fans for the first time in almost two years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdownsports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Kevin Sutherland
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News