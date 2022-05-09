Bulldog Breakdown

In the lab with former Bulldog Trent Woodward

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Trent Woodward

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Angel's Taylor Ward enters Sunday as the A.L. leader in on base percentage, slugging, batting average, and walks.

And he may have another former Diamond Dog to thank for his recent success.

Sports reporter Alec Nolan caught up with his former teammate, Trent Woodward, to look back on his time here in the Valley -- and learn how the two friends are working to find the perfect swing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbulldog breakdownsports
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Meet The Bulldog: Murf Gray
Bulldog Breakdown: 6 former Bulldogs selected in NFL draft
Bulldog Breakdown: Cierra Jackson dialed in for discus
Bulldog Breakdown: Future Diamond Dog Cayden Munster
TOP STORIES
Man in critical condition after being shot in northeast Fresno
Looking for a job in Fresno? Annesso Pizzeria is hiring
Tulare Co crews trying to rescue trapped, badly injured big rig driver
Fresno Motel 6 manager shot by guest after argument, police say
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
1 injured in shooting at party in central Fresno
Man rescued after trying to drive truck across San Joaquin River
Show More
Man trying to rob Merced store accidentally pepper-sprays himself
How to customize your mortgage rate for a better deal
Bear gets stuck between trailers on Six Flags Magic Mountain back lot
Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals
'Ice cream fundraiser' being held for Sanger girl in need of kidney
More TOP STORIES News