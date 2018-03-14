Bulldog gang member arrested for being in possession of a shotgun

A Fresno Bulldog gang member is behind bars for possession of a shotgun.Police said they tried to pull over 27-year-old Martin Pedro Garcia in the area of Sixth and McKenzie Tuesday night. That's when Garcia left his car and escaped on foot, leaving the car in motion with a female passenger still inside.After the woman stopped the vehicle officers went to check on the passenger and found a sawed-off shotgun in the car.Police eventually found Garcia hiding beneath a mattress in a yard near the vehicle stop. He is charged with a number of weapons violations.