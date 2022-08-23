Bulldog Breakdown: Rose Parade isn't the only big trip for the Bulldog marching band

At the start of the New Year, the Bulldog marching band will get to play in the Rose Parade in Pasadena for the first time in program history.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can't have the full college football gameday experience without the sounds of a marching band.

At nearly 300 members, the Fresno State marching band is the biggest in the Mountain West conference.

And at the start of the New Year it'll get the chance to do something that no other Bulldog group has done before -- an invitation to play in the Rose Parade in Pasadena for the first time in program history.

But that's not the only historic trip for the group. Come March, it heads overseas to Dublin, Ireland to play in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.