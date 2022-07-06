fresno state bulldogs

Board to vote on changing name of Bulldog Stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium could soon be renamed.

The CSU Board of Trustees is set to vote on the change this month.

The current proposal is to rename Bulldog Stadium to Valley's Children Stadium.

The board will meet to vote on the name change on Wednesday, July 13.

Last August, Fresno State and Valley Children's Healthcare agreed to a 10-year, $10 million stadium naming rights deal.
