Bulldog Breakdown: What a new age in college sports will mean for Bulldogs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last summer Fresno State became the first university to join Opendorse Ready, a program that helps student-athletes develop their personal brand through social media. That's when Haley and Hanna Cavinder learned about their profitability. We spoke to Opendorse co-founder Blake Lawrence last fall who anticipated what would happen when name, image and likeness passed.
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statebulldog breakdownsports
sportsfresnofresno statebulldog breakdownsports
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News