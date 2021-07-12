Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: What a new age in college sports will mean for Bulldogs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last summer Fresno State became the first university to join Opendorse Ready, a program that helps student-athletes develop their personal brand through social media. That's when Haley and Hanna Cavinder learned about their profitability. We spoke to Opendorse co-founder Blake Lawrence last fall who anticipated what would happen when name, image and likeness passed.
