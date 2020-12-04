Woman holding child inside Fresno home hit by bullet fired from street

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bullets went through a home in southeast Fresno on Thursday night and hit a woman in the head.Police say the shooting happened near Sierra Vista and Kings Canyon just before 10 pm.Multiple shell casings were left on the street.Officers say the woman and child were inside the house when the shots were fired.Police say they are not sure if the woman was grazed by the bullet or shot, but they did confirm it hit her in the head.At the time of the shooting, the woman was holding a small child, but that child was not injured.There is no word yet on any suspect information.