FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after shots were fired in southwest Fresno Monday morning.
It happened in the area of Jensen Avenue and Walnut Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.
Shots struck two cars in the parking lot and the Jensen Walnut Market, but no one was injured.
A church located just north of the market was also struck, leaving a broken glass window.
It's unclear how many shots were fired, but a black car was seen in the area when the shots were fired. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Bullets hit parked cars, business and church in southwest Fresno
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News