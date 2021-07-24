Dating app match turns in Capitol riot suspect who allegedly whipped police

Screenshots of their Bumble chat show that Andrew Taake told the match he was "peacefully standing there" at the Capitol.
By Marshall Cohen
EMBED <>More Videos

FBI arrests another Houston-area resident tied to US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON -- Yet another US Capitol suspect was caught this week, all thanks to his Bumble match.

Prosecutors say Andrew Taake of Texas used the dating app Bumble while in Washington on January 6. The match asked if he was near the Capitol and he said he was there "from the very beginning." He sent several selfies and claimed that he spent 30 minutes in the building.

Within days, the match turned him in to the FBI, prosecutors said Friday in new court filings.

Andrew Taake, 32, has been charged for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His identity was first tipped off to the FBI by a match he made on Bumble.

Courtesy the U.S. Dept. of Justice



Screenshots of their Bumble chat show that Taake told the match he was "peacefully standing there" at the Capitol. But prosecutors say he was involved in two violent attacks against police who were defending the building. Footage from the front lines shows Taake using pepper spray against the police line and later striking police with a metal whip, according to court filings.

He has been charged with several federal crimes, including felony assault on a police officer, civil disorder and obstruction of congressional proceedings. He hasn't yet entered a plea.

EMBED More News Videos

National Geographic photographer Louie Palu documents the siege inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.



He's now the second known Capitol defendant who was arrested because of online dating gone awry. A man from New York was charged in April after a Bumble match turned him in.

Taake's dating profile said he's the owner of a power washing company in Houston, according to one of the screenshots.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestonline datingus capitolu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News