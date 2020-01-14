Sophisticated burglar hits downtown Dinuba business, prompting store owners to make upgrades

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alex Gonzales, the owner of Alejandra's Furniture in Downtown Dinuba, says after a recent rash of break-ins in downtown, she's not taking any chances.

The burglary of a neighboring jewelry store this past Friday was the push she needed to upgrade her alarm system.

"We do have a lot of break-ins that are going on," Gonzales said.

Her neighbor, jewelry store Rivera's Joyeria, was the target of one of the most devastating. It's like a plot out of Hollywood blockbuster.

According to detectives, the thieves used the roof to break into the vacant business next door. They then tore through brick to gain access to a safe at Rivera's that was pushed up against the wall.

Employees say the suspects cut through the back of the safe and took $100,000 worth of cash and jewelry, all without ever stepping foot inside the store.

Gonzales was also targeted a year ago. Burglars broke in through the back door and stole merchandise and valuable information.

"Somehow, I had paperwork, my social was there, my ID," Gonzalez said. "They did some fraud and identity theft."

She says break-ins have become all too common in downtown, with many businesses becoming victims.

Police have now stepped up patrols and continue to urge owners to secure their properties.

"If we could put a cop in every business when no one is there, we would do that, but obviously we can't do that," says Sgt. Ryan Robison with the Dinuba Police Department.

Gonzales is hopeful the increased police presence deters future thieves but adds the only guarantee is taking her stores' security into her own hands.

Dinuba Police say if a business does fall pray, to call them as soon as they're notified of the break-in since alarm companies can be delayed in their response.

As for the burglary at Rivera's, detectives say they're having difficulties tracking down the thieves since cameras didn't really capture them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dinubarobberyjewelrysecurity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno sees violent start to new year compared to 2019
Fowler councilman arrested, accused of burglary
Some PG&E customers falling victim to scam phone calls
Man shot, killed in east central Fresno; second homicide last weekend
North Valley WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
Family sues Fresno police for killing man after mother called police
South Valley animal shelters seeing influx of dogs, including litters
Show More
Australian firefighter reunites with daughters in heartwarming video
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
Family remembers 25-year-old hit and killed in Fresno
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy honored by hometown 3 years after death
2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
More TOP STORIES News