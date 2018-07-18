A man was caught on camera stealing a pickup from the driveway of a home in Northeast Fresno.The truck was left unlocked near E Escalon Ave and N Millbrook Ave on July 3. The suspect took several minutes going through the victim's belongings and left with several tools.The Fresno Police Department is asking people to take a close look at the video to see if they know the suspect. If you do, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (559) 498-STOP.Fresno Police also want to remind drivers to not leave valuables in your vehicle, and lock your doors when you are away.