CRIME

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglar hits truck in Northeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was caught on camera stealing a pickup from the driveway of a home in Northeast Fresno. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man was caught on camera stealing a pickup from the driveway of a home in Northeast Fresno.

The truck was left unlocked near E Escalon Ave and N Millbrook Ave on July 3. The suspect took several minutes going through the victim's belongings and left with several tools.

The Fresno Police Department is asking people to take a close look at the video to see if they know the suspect. If you do, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Fresno Police also want to remind drivers to not leave valuables in your vehicle, and lock your doors when you are away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarytheftfresno police departmentFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News