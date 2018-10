EMBED >More News Videos He appears to look right into the surveillance camera.

Police said surveillance video helped them find a suspect in a Southeast Fresno home burglary.Police posted video on their Facebook page. The crime happened in mid-January at a home on Huntington Boulevard near Sixth Street.In the video you can see the suspect's face very clearly. He has dark, long hair in a pony-tail and a beard.Police said they got so many tips after posting the video that the suspect called them Thursday morning and arranged to turn himself in.