A burglar that walked into the bedroom of Fresno developer Terance Frazier, only to get tackled, plead no contest on Friday.Jacob Flanagan managed to get into Frazier's house through an unlocked door.When Flanagan Spotted him in the room, he chased after him and tackled him to the ground before police arrived to take him into custody.Frazier is a former baseball player and says he even had words with Flanagan.He'll be back in court on July 16th for sentencing.