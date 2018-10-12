BREAK-IN

Burglar who was beaten up by homeowner gets prison term

Man sentenced to four years in prison for breaking into Fresno developer Terance Frazier's home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno City Council President is seeking the maximum penalty for a burglar who entered her boyfriends home while they were sleeping.

There were calls for justice and a plea for fairness at the sentencing hearing for Jacob Flanagan.

The 31-year-old was convicted of residential burglary for entering the home of Fresno developer Terance Frazier last May.

Frazier and his girlfriend, Fresno City Council President Esmerelda Soria said they were shaken by the incident and pressed the court for a maximum prison term.

"It was so sudden I didn't have time to retrieve my firearm and had to chase him in my underwear not knowing if he had a weapon," said Frazier.

Fresno City Council President Esmerelda Soria told the court she was terrified.

"Your home being abruptly broken into and being woken up by a stranger breaking into the bedroom where you were sleeping, it was horrible," said Soria.

Joseph Flanagan was a homeless drug addict when he entered Frazier's home on a Sunday morning in May.

Flanagan pleaded guilty to the burglary charges, and while Frazier and his girlfriend asked for the maximum penalty of six years in prison, the judge chose a lesser sentence.

"When white men commit crimes against us, nothing happens to them. But when blacks break the law they get greater punishment. Please show us you are going to hold all criminals equally accountable for their crimes," said Fraizer.

But judge Timothy Kams also heard by telephone from Flanagan's parents who live in Las Vegas. His mother Stephanie said her son became addicted to prescription pain medication, then moved on to heroin and other drugs. She said drug treatments failed, and the family gave up.

Judge Kams noted Flanagan's lack of a criminal record and the fact he showed remorse for what happened. He sentenced him to 4 years in prison.

Flanagan entered Frazier's home through an unlocked door at 9:30 in the morning. Nothing was taken and he was the only one physically injured.

With credit for the time he has already served, Jacob Flanagan is expected to serve about 3 years in prison.
