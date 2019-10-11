Burglar wrapped in blanket arrested, linked string of northwest Fresno home break-ins

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of suspected burglars have been arrested after authorities say they broke into several homes in Northwest Fresno.Deputies say 25-year-old Jarrel Garrett and 21-year-old Radaeja Howlin were caught red-handed as they tried to crawl out of a home they were stealing from on Oct. 3.When deputies arrived they say the two were holding items they were trying to steal.Investigators say Garrett tried to escape by hopping a fence but then fell into a neighbors swimming pool.Garret and Howlin are both in jail facing felony charges.Deputies say the two may have also been involved in several other burglaries in the area including one incident where Garrett is seen wrapped in a blanket as he burglarized a home.Anyone with additional information about in this case is asked to contact Detective Garrett Majors at (559) 600-8711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 4987867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.