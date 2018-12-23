BURGLARY

Police search for 2 burglars who smashed up several northeast Fresno businesses

Burglars hit Northeast Fresno nail salon, vandalize other businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are searching for two burglars wanted for smashing up several businesses in Northeast Fresno.

Surveillance video caught the men breaking in around 4 a.m. on Friday near Perrin and Dearing Avenue.

A total of three stores had their windows broken.

Police say the burglars made off with a cash drawer from a nail salon.

We spoke to the owner of G's Creamery who said luckily the alarm inside his shop scared the men off, "Just used a large river rock, smashed the window, came in got startled and fortunately just took off."

Officers say both of the burglars were wearing gloves and had their faces partially covered.

But video caught them driving off in a dark colored full size pick-up truck.

If you have any information, give Fresno Police a call.
