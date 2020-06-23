Windows smashed at 2 northwest Fresno pharmacies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating break-ins at two pharmacies in northwest Fresno on Tuesday morning.Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the CVS on Milburn and Herndon Avenues around 3:45 am.Thirty minutes later, at around 4:15 am, another burglary alarm was reported six miles at the Walgreens on West and Herndon Avenues.It wasn't immediately clear if anything had been stolen from the pharmacies, but broken glass appeared at both locations.