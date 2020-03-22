burglary

Man arrested after breaking through window of South Valley business

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police arrested a man after he smashed his way through a window and into a South Valley business overnight.

Officers say 35-year-old Joaquin Soliz broke into the Ronald Ormonde Insurance building on Main and Conyer just before 11 p.m Saturday.

A security alarm went off and Soliz tried to get away from the building, but officers arrived and arrested him.

Soliz wasn't able to steal anything from the office before the alarm went off.

He's been booked into the Tulare County jail on burglary and drug possession charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyburglarytulare
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Man arrested for trying to burglarize Visalia thrift store
Man arrested for burglarizing west central Fresno store
2 arrested for stealing $16k worth of tobacco products in Fresno Co.
Man arrested for trying to break into Downtown Visalia business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News