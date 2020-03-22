Man arrested after breaking through window of South Valley business

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police arrested a man after he smashed his way through a window and into a South Valley business overnight.Officers say 35-year-old Joaquin Soliz broke into the Ronald Ormonde Insurance building on Main and Conyer just before 11 p.m Saturday.A security alarm went off and Soliz tried to get away from the building, but officers arrived and arrested him.Soliz wasn't able to steal anything from the office before the alarm went off.He's been booked into the Tulare County jail on burglary and drug possession charges.