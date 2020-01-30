2 men arrested in connection to Lemoore subdivision burglaries

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A series of burglaries at a new subdivision under construction in Lemoore has been linked to two suspects Wednesday night.Investigators say they found 42-year-old Jesus Gonzalez and 36-year-old Guillermo Aguilar in possession of brand-new appliances when they pulled them over yesterday.Officers recovered the products and spoke with construction site management who reported several of their homes had been broken into, in the last few days.Gonzalez and Aguilar have been booked on several charges including burglary and evading a peace officer.