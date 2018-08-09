Burglary suspect tries to escape in canoe on San Joaquin river, deputies say

A burglary suspect is in the Fresno County Jail after a chase that ended in the San Joaquin River.Efrain Martinez, 44, was wanted for a burglary that took place at a home in Del Rey on Tuesday. When Fresno County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull him over he led them on a chase through Downtown Fresno, hitting several cars before hopping onto Highway 99.Martinez eventually ended up in the San Joaquin River where he jumped in, tried to swim across and even tried taking a canoe. Once Martinez made it to shore, a K-9 officer took him down. He was booked on several charges.The Fig Garden Golf Club and Scout Island were placed on lockdown during the incident.