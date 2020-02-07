Community & Events

Valley fire stations honored for helping burn survivors

A parade of fire trucks and engines, escorted by California Highway Patrol, rolled through the Central Valley on Thursday.

They stopped at seven fire stations in Madera and Fresno Counties in a relay to benefit burn survivors.

The relay ended at Fresno Fire Department Headquarters and with a finale lunch across the street at Chukchansi Park.

At each stop, there was a check presentation to recognize the contributions that each department has made to the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation in the past year.

The mission of the Burn Foundation is to significantly reduce the number of burn injuries through prevention education and to enhance the quality of life of those affected by burn injuries in California.

February 2nd - 8th is National Burn Awareness Week.

To learn more about the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, call (818) 848-0223 or visit, http://www.aarbf.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News