Valley fire stations honored for helping burn survivors

A parade of fire trucks and engines, escorted by California Highway Patrol, rolled through the Central Valley on Thursday.They stopped at seven fire stations in Madera and Fresno Counties in a relay to benefit burn survivors.The relay ended at Fresno Fire Department Headquarters and with a finale lunch across the street at Chukchansi Park.At each stop, there was a check presentation to recognize the contributions that each department has made to the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation in the past year.The mission of the Burn Foundation is to significantly reduce the number of burn injuries through prevention education and to enhance the quality of life of those affected by burn injuries in California.February 2nd - 8th is National Burn Awareness Week.To learn more about the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, call (818) 848-0223 or visit, http://www.aarbf.org