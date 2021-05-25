Prescribed burns happening along part of Highway 41 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some prescribed burns will be taking place at night this week along Highway 41 in Madera County.The burn area encompasses an 11-mile stretch on the east side of Highway 41, north of Avenue 15 to Road 200 in O'Neals.The burns are expected to take place on Wednesday and Thursday between 6:30 pm and midnight.CAL FIRE says this stretch of the highway has proven to have more fires annually than anywhere else within the Madera, Mariposa and Merced unit.Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for crews when driving through the area.