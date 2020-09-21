Creek Fire: Community shows appreciation for firefighters, first responders who saved homes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents of Burrough Valley let every firefighter, officer, and crew member working the Creek Fire know just how much they mean to them.
"I really care for you, and I really appreciate what you did, and I want you to know it," said Joshua Fine.
As the sun set, people lined up and down Burrough Valley Road to catch a glimpse of those who are protecting their home.
"We really appreciate what the firefighters have done up on the ridge," said Mark Bakman.
Even the community's smallest residents carefully crafted signs.
Their message, "We love our heroes."
The Creek Fire forced many to evacuate. Joshua Fine and his wife, Bonnie, chose to stay behind as the blaze slowly approached their beloved community.
"Emotions are running high, you see the glow on the ridge, and we were like do we leave, do we stay?" she said.
The couple runs a flower business. They couldn't risk the financial set back that came with leaving. They watched as conditions worsened day after day.
"It was raining ash," she said. "It looked like a snowstorm out here."
Fire crews were able to push back the flames reducing an evacuation order to a warning, allowing residents to return.
Fine said they would forever be thankful.
