Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Community shows appreciation for firefighters, first responders who saved homes

"I really care for you, and I really appreciate what you did, and I want you to know it," said Joshua Fine.
By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents of Burrough Valley let every firefighter, officer, and crew member working the Creek Fire know just how much they mean to them.

"I really care for you, and I really appreciate what you did, and I want you to know it," said Joshua Fine.

As the sun set, people lined up and down Burrough Valley Road to catch a glimpse of those who are protecting their home.

"We really appreciate what the firefighters have done up on the ridge," said Mark Bakman.

Even the community's smallest residents carefully crafted signs.
Their message, "We love our heroes."

The Creek Fire forced many to evacuate. Joshua Fine and his wife, Bonnie, chose to stay behind as the blaze slowly approached their beloved community.

"Emotions are running high, you see the glow on the ridge, and we were like do we leave, do we stay?" she said.

The couple runs a flower business. They couldn't risk the financial set back that came with leaving. They watched as conditions worsened day after day.

"It was raining ash," she said. "It looked like a snowstorm out here."

Fire crews were able to push back the flames reducing an evacuation order to a warning, allowing residents to return.

Fine said they would forever be thankful.

Click here for the latest stories, videos from the Creek Fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyevacuationfirecreek firewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 27% containment
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 27% containment
Creek Fire: Marines, sailors arrive to assist with fire fight
Yosemite National Park to close due to hazardous air quality
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 27% containment
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
Man crashes on Highway 99 after being shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
28-year-old armed suspect shot by police in east central Fresno identified
Chief Medical Officer for United Health Centers passes away from COVID-19 complications
SQF Complex Fire: 135,802 acres burned, 18% contained
Mariposa Co. deputies searching for missing 92-year-old hiker
Show More
Texas doctor dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno while standing outside
Creek Fire: Marines, sailors arrive to assist with fire fight
Fresno Co. school districts can now apply for reopening waiver
Clovis East grad Bryson DeChambeau wins U.S. Open
More TOP STORIES News