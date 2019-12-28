Bus driver credited with saving little girl wandering street alone

DENVER, Co. -- A Colorado bus driver is being credited with saving the life of a little girl this week.The toddler was barefoot and standing in the middle of a busy street.Rashida Way-Smith says her motherly instincts kicked in when she pulled over, ran out in the street waving for traffic to stop and grabbed the little girl."I noticed two cars had kind of swerved from in front of me to get into the other lane and as I slowed my vehicle down, I noticed a little baby right in the middle of the street," Way-Smith said.Once the child was safe inside the bus, Way-Smith called police for help.She says the toddler was crying and barefoot with no shoes or socks and her diaper was soiled.Denver Police were able to reunite the little girl with her mother and no charges were filed.