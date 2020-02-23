FAX bus rear-ended by vehicle in NE Fresno, needs repairs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A FAX bus is in need of repairs after it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Fresno police say the bus was parked at the bus stop on Shaw and Angus in northeast Fresno when it was hit.

They say the driver of the car tried going around the bus but ended up clipping the back of it.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital after a complaint of pain.

No one on the bus was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News