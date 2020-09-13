Latino Life: Financial help for local small businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local small businesses impacted by the pandemic have a place to turn for financial help.
Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation is teaming up with the City of Fresno and County of Fresno to offer grants that will aid small businesses in underserved neighborhoods impacted by COVID-19.
Dora Westerlund, Executive Director of Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno via skype with details. Check out the video for more details.
The deadline to apply for the City of Fresno Save Our Small Businesses Grant is September 22, 2020.
The deadline to apply for the County of Fresno Small Business Grant Program is September 29,2020.
Apply at https://www.fresnoahf.org/ or call (559) 222-8705. Assistance with filling out the application is available in English, Spanish, Hmong and Punjabi.
