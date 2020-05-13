Mariposa County continuing process of re-opening businesses

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jennifer Kiser is dedicated to helping people improve their physical and mental health as the owner of Mountain Fitness in the heart of Mariposa."We service a lot of clientele with PTSD, service a lot of clientele with lots of health issues, we work with Parkinson's patients through a program called Rock Steady Boxing," she said.But with her gym shut down, Kiser has had to put her own strength to the test.She's shifted classes online and gets great support from loyal clients but is still taking a hit."We have seen a 41% decrease in revenue, which that's, I mean, that's tough on any business for sure," she said.Kiser has now set up a detailed plan to re-open with social distancing and stringent sanitation. She was among the business owners who called in to comment during a special board meeting Tuesday.Supervisors approved what's called an "attestation," ensuring the county has met a long list of requirements to move through stage 2 of re-opening faster than the state."Statewide public health will hopefully approve it and publish it within 24 hours, and that will give us the go," says Mariposa County Supervisor, Kevin Cann.If so, retail and offices will be allowed to re-open, and restaurants could begin offering dine-in services this week.The county just hosted the first in a series of virtual meetings to help owners prepare for that possibility.But many other businesses, including gyms, salons, and hotels, are still off-limits because they're considered stage 3.Cann says efforts are now underway to get a regional variance to re-open those facilities based on the county's size and preparedness levels. He hopes it will happen before the state's non-essential travel ban is lifted and tourists start to return."We know that as soon as that non-essential travel ban is lifted we're going to have a lot of guests here, and we need to be ready to be able to manage that."As of this afternoon, only Butte and El Dorado Counties had their attestations approved by the state, but Mariposa hopes to be added that list by tomorrow.