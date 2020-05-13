mariposa county

Mariposa County continuing process of re-opening businesses

By
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jennifer Kiser is dedicated to helping people improve their physical and mental health as the owner of Mountain Fitness in the heart of Mariposa.

"We service a lot of clientele with PTSD, service a lot of clientele with lots of health issues, we work with Parkinson's patients through a program called Rock Steady Boxing," she said.

But with her gym shut down, Kiser has had to put her own strength to the test.

She's shifted classes online and gets great support from loyal clients but is still taking a hit.

"We have seen a 41% decrease in revenue, which that's, I mean, that's tough on any business for sure," she said.

Kiser has now set up a detailed plan to re-open with social distancing and stringent sanitation. She was among the business owners who called in to comment during a special board meeting Tuesday.

Supervisors approved what's called an "attestation," ensuring the county has met a long list of requirements to move through stage 2 of re-opening faster than the state.

"Statewide public health will hopefully approve it and publish it within 24 hours, and that will give us the go," says Mariposa County Supervisor, Kevin Cann.

If so, retail and offices will be allowed to re-open, and restaurants could begin offering dine-in services this week.

The county just hosted the first in a series of virtual meetings to help owners prepare for that possibility.

But many other businesses, including gyms, salons, and hotels, are still off-limits because they're considered stage 3.

Cann says efforts are now underway to get a regional variance to re-open those facilities based on the county's size and preparedness levels. He hopes it will happen before the state's non-essential travel ban is lifted and tourists start to return.

"We know that as soon as that non-essential travel ban is lifted we're going to have a lot of guests here, and we need to be ready to be able to manage that."

As of this afternoon, only Butte and El Dorado Counties had their attestations approved by the state, but Mariposa hopes to be added that list by tomorrow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmariposa countygavin newsombusinesscoronavirus californiamariposa countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Local residents can camp in RVs, trailers at Lake McClure
Mariposa County leaders say preparation for other disasters has helped with COVID-19 response
Cattle drive caught on camera in Mariposa County
Highway 140 shut down from the top of Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge due to weather conditions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Miguel Arias cited for three counts of assault after confrontation with protesters
CSU campuses, including Fresno State, suspending in-person classes through fall semester
Central California coronavirus cases
Newsom reveals guidelines for CA restaurants to open dine-in services
Repeat offenders repeatedly released under $0 bail, including Christmas Tree Lane criminal
Firefighters warn of freeway fire risks after battling dozens of grass fires
Tulare County continues to see large COVID-19 case increases
Show More
Fresno man arrested for using hidden cameras to produce child pornography
Fresno Co. Board of Supervisors unveils small business grant program
CARES Act impacting accessibility for emergency financial aid for students
Clovis West grad authors kids book about social distancing
Senior Spotlight: Clovis North track star leaves his mark as Florida awaits
More TOP STORIES News