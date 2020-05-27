Local hair salon owners making preparations to open businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Henry Acosta of Henry's Salon says he's been ready to reopen.This week, he plans to do just that now that the state is allowing hair salons and barbershops to welcome back clients."We waited long enough," he said. "I don't see why we had to be the last ones on the road."But while stylists and barbers are back in business, it's not business as usual.Customers will notice more cleaning wipes and plexiglass partitions."After each person, they have to clean everything and sanitize everything," Acosta said.The state released more guidelines for salons, which include both the employee and customer wearing a mask during their service and rescheduling clients if they show symptoms.Nikko Torres is starting from scratch.He's opening his barbershop in the Tower District after he was forced to close his larger location due to the coronavirus impact.He plans to use this week to put those new protocols in place before he opens in June, even rolling out a mobile barbershop to better reach customers."People are emailing and calling our website, so this is a big relief for me and my staff to get back to work," he said.Shayna Rose of Classy Beauty Lab says for her, the news is upsetting.The announcement only allows for three of her hairstylists to return, while her nail techs and other independent contractors will have to wait since they are not allowed to operate yet."I'm willing to do anything to get back to work, but I feel like we're discriminating against the nail community because they believe this virus came from a nail salon," she said.Meanwhile, Acosta plans to go over the guidelines with his staff and reopen on Thursday."We want them to feel like this is a safe place to come."