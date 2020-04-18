Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local business that sells succulents has found a new way to do business in the pandemic.
Succulents from Prickly Pear Farm are now being delivered to the doorsteps of homes in the Fresno area.
"The response was surprisingly overwhelming. Beyond overwhelming. People love plants and they're home right now so it makes sense they want to be home gardening. It's really good therapy and helps to reduce anxiety and forget about the stresses going on right now," said Terese Polgrean of Prickly Pear Farm.
She usually sells her plants in person, but with the shelter in place and canceled shows, she was forced to find a different way to reach customers.
Every Tuesday, her team sets off to deliver to doorsteps with no contact.
"It was awesome because being here and not thing able to leave and take my kids to the grocery store or anything, it gave them something to look forward to, to break up the time being in here," said customer Nicole Patteson.
Friends and family are also meeting through Zoom and putting together plant kits of planting succulents.
To order, just go online to their Prickly Pear Farm Instagram and order by sending Polgrean a message. Prices start at $2 and go up. During this time, Polgrean has seen others do acts of kindness.
"We're finding out that about 75 percent of our orders are for other people, first responders, nurses, doctors. When they come home, they just need a little pick me up, and they come home and they find some succulents on their front patio," Polgrean said.
For now, Prickly Pear Farm is delivering succulents to homes in Fresno and Clovis. They hope to expand to other areas of the Valley.
