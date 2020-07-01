Coronavirus

Fresno businesses fear going out of business if California is shut down again

On Tuesday, Gov. Newsom teased stricter stay-at-home restrictions could be coming as cases of COVID-19 soar in California.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stronger stay-at-home restrictions could be coming, leaving many business owners that just reopened on edge.

Henry Acosta of Henry's Salon says he's doing everything right.

A recent announcement from Governor Gavin Newsom, however, has Acosta worried he might have to, once again, close his doors.

On Tuesday, Newsom teased stricter stay-at-home restrictions could be coming as cases of COVID-19 soar in California.

"If you're not going to stay home or wear masks in public, we have to enforce and we will," he said.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom: Changes to California's stay at home order on Wednesday

Over the weekend, Newsom also ordered bars in several counties, like Fresno, to close.

Dr. Rais Vohra with Fresno County Public health says they're also seeing a spike in cases, which often leads to more deaths.

Acosta says he's done everything from adding plastic barriers to constant cleaning to prevent the spread of the virus.

Despite his efforts, he's worried Newsom will order businesses to close, which is something he says would be devastating.

"We might have to shut down for good and be out of business," he said.

In downtown Fresno, employees at the Modernist say they were able to stay open as they're now selling food.

They're one of the many who've changed their business model to stay afloat.

Employees say all they can do now is wait for details and hope that everyone does their part to stop a surge.

Acosta just hopes he can keep his staff can keep their livelihoods.

"I hope it doesn't happen. I hope the governor sees us," he says.

Newsom is expected to make his announcement on Wednesday.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnogavin newsombusinesssmall businesscoronavirusshelter in placecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Minor League Baseball 2020 season canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
Fewer homes for sale in Merced County due to COVID-19
Tulare County seeing large increase in COVID cases among younger people
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
32-year-old Fresno man accused of raping 12-year-old girl after meeting her on online apps
Gov. Newsom: Changes to California's stay at home order on Wednesday
Fresno murder suspect dies after shootout with SoCal authorities, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
CA considering releasing more inmates early amid COVID-19 outbreaks
'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to 13 murders, dozens of rapes across California
Tulare County seeing large increase in COVID cases among younger people
Show More
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
COVID-19 cases among Fresno County's youth are up 30%
CHSU's new College of Osteopathic Medicine opens in Valley
Fewer homes for sale in Merced County due to COVID-19
Rally held in Fresno to protest state budget cuts
More TOP STORIES News