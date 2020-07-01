Fresno businesses fear going out of business if California is shut down again

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stronger stay-at-home restrictions could be coming, leaving many business owners that just reopened on edge.Henry Acosta of Henry's Salon says he's doing everything right.A recent announcement from Governor Gavin Newsom, however, has Acosta worried he might have to, once again, close his doors.On Tuesday, Newsom teased stricter stay-at-home restrictions could be coming as cases of COVID-19 soar in California."If you're not going to stay home or wear masks in public, we have to enforce and we will," he said.Over the weekend, Newsom also ordered bars in several counties, like Fresno, to close.Dr. Rais Vohra with Fresno County Public health says they're also seeing a spike in cases, which often leads to more deaths.Acosta says he's done everything from adding plastic barriers to constant cleaning to prevent the spread of the virus.Despite his efforts, he's worried Newsom will order businesses to close, which is something he says would be devastating."We might have to shut down for good and be out of business," he said.In downtown Fresno, employees at the Modernist say they were able to stay open as they're now selling food.They're one of the many who've changed their business model to stay afloat.Employees say all they can do now is wait for details and hope that everyone does their part to stop a surge.Acosta just hopes he can keep his staff can keep their livelihoods."I hope it doesn't happen. I hope the governor sees us," he says.Newsom is expected to make his announcement on Wednesday.