3 new spots to visit in Fresno for henna art, Thai food and more

Thai Patio Restaurant
Photo: thai patio restaurant/Yelp
Stroll past 1289 N. First St. in downtown Fresno and you'll find Thai Patio Restaurant. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp. Popular menu items include the boat noodle soup, papaya salad, kao piak soup and pad Thai. It also serves breakfast items like pa thong ko (Thai-style crullers) and rice porridge. The eatery features homey decor with patterned curtains, paintings on the walls and a blue palette.
Perfect Threading & Henna
Photo: Lysette C./Yelp
Stroll past 1085 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 108 in north Fresno and you'll find Perfect Threading & Henna. For those who are familiar, henna is a type of body art or temporary tattoo, often taking the shape of geometric or floral patterns drawn onto your skin. The spot seems to be developing a local fan base, with six five-star reviews so far.
Ohana Pantry
Photo: nishant m./Yelp
Wander over to 1560 Fulton St., Suite 104 in Central Fresno and you'll find Ohana Pantry, a spot to score acai bowls, juice, smoothies and sandwiches. And with five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
The smoothie menu includes the Pink Drink that consists of dragon fruit, coconut water, spinach and honey; and the Acai Bliss, made with acai, unsweetened almond milk, banana and strawberries. Heartier fare includes topped toasts, bowls like the Ohana (acai, granola, mango, pineapple, strawberry, honey and coconut) and panini sandwiches, including one with chicken, pesto, cheese and tomato.