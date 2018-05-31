FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A bit of relief is coming to drivers experiencing excessive waits at the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
The government agency announced Wednesday that it would be adding limited Saturday hours at some locations.
Here in the Central Valley, the Fresno office (on Olive Avenue) and the Clovis office will have Saturday service.
The first Saturday hours will be offered from 8 am to 1 pm on June 16th and June 23rd. Appointments will be available and are highly encouraged.
LINK: Make a DMV appointment
One thing to note: behind the wheel drivers license exams will not be available on Saturdays.
The changes come after reports of three hour wait times in offices and three week waits to get an appointment.
RELATED: Drivers experiencing longer wait times at DMV offices across California
The DMV blames the excessive waits on the complexity of implementing the new Real ID program. To apply for the Real ID, drivers must present more documentation, which DMV agents must verify. By October 1, 2020, all California residents will need a Real ID to board an airplane or enter federal facilities, like a military base.
The state previously announced that it would also add hundreds of additional employees over the coming months to deal with an expected flood of drivers looking to get a new ID card before the deadline.
To make the application process smoother, here is a list of documents you will need to bring when applying for a Real ID.
Here are the details on the two Central Valley offices offering Saturday service:
Clovis
2103 Shaw Avenue
Clovis CA 93611
Clovis Office Website
Fresno
655 W Olive Avenue
Fresno CA 93728
Fresno Office Website