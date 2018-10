EMBED >More News Videos The DMV admits to having system problems due to changes that include implementing the "Real ID" program and new electronic applications.

Clovis

Fresno

A bit of relief is coming to drivers experiencing excessive waits at the California Department of Motor Vehicles.The government agency announced Wednesday that it would be adding limited Saturday hours at some locations.Here in the Central Valley, the Fresno office (on Olive Avenue) and the Clovis office will have Saturday service.The first Saturday hours will be offered from 8 am to 1 pm on June 16th and June 23rd. Appointments will be available and are highly encouraged.One thing to note: behind the wheel drivers license exams will not be available on Saturdays.The changes come after reports of three hour wait times in offices and three week waits to get an appointment.The DMV blames the excessive waits on the complexity of implementing the new Real ID program. To apply for the Real ID, drivers must present more documentation, which DMV agents must verify. By October 1, 2020, all California residents will need a Real ID to board an airplane or enter federal facilities, like a military base.The state previously announced that it would also add hundreds of additional employees over the coming months to deal with an expected flood of drivers looking to get a new ID card before the deadline.To make the application process smoother, here is a list of documents you will need to bring when applying for a Real ID.Here are the details on the two Central Valley offices offering Saturday service:2103 Shaw AvenueClovis CA 93611655 W Olive AvenueFresno CA 93728