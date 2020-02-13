Business

A new discount store for teens and tweens is coming to North Fresno

By Claudia Solis
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new, Five Below store is coming soon to the River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno. The store which features items priced from $1 to $5 dollars will be located at the former Aaron Brothers store.

It's aimed at a young demographic and stocks items that are trendy and new. The stores have eight categories: Style, Room, Play, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now.

A sign hanging over the front entrance says the grand opening will be held Friday, February 21st. There are other Five Below locations at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno and one in Visalia.
