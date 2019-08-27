FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major Valley employer is closing its Fresno location, impacting nearly 800 jobs.
Workers at Alorica first contacted Action News last week saying they received a notice that operations will cease at the company's northwest Fresno center.
Monday, Alorica confirmed in a statement they are merging their Fresno and Clovis locations.
"As we continue to stay on top of market trends and evolve with our clients' business needs, we will be consolidating our Fresno and Clovis contact centers into one, offering the majority of employees from the Fresno location comparable positions at the Clovis site. For those colleagues who are departing our organization, we thank them for their contributions and are committed to treating them with respect, as we do all our employees, during this transition."
They claim the move will offer "the majority of employees from the Fresno location comparable positions at the Clovis site."
The notice said 799 positions will be affected with the majority being customer service representatives.
Alorica to merge northwest Fresno, Clovis locations, company confirms
BUSINESS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News