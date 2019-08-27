Alorica to merged northwest Fresno, Clovis locations, company confirms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major Valley employer is closing its Fresno location, impacting nearly 800 jobs.Workers at Alorica first contacted Action News last week saying they received a notice that operations will cease at the company's northwest Fresno center.Monday, Alorica confirmed in a statement they are merging their Fresno and Clovis locations.They claim the move will offer "the majority of employees from the Fresno location comparable positions at the Clovis site."The notice said 799 positions will be affected with the majority being customer service representatives.