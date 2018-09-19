BUSINESS

Amazon investigates employees who may have taken seller bribes

Amazon is investigating reports employees may have taken bribes.

NEW YORK --
Amazon is investigating its employees who may have taken bribes from sellers on its site.

According to The Wall Street Journal, these Amazon employees have accepted payments of up to $2,000.

The payments were exchanged for data of internal sales metrics or to delete bad reviews, giving sellers an advantage on Amazon's marketplace.

An Amazon representative discussed Monday that the company has strict policies for its employees and sellers.

They said consequences of violation include being fired, losing accounts, or facing legal action.

The Journal also said that this issue is "particularly pronounced" in China.
