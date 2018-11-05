Amazon offers free shipping on holiday season orders, starting today

Amazon is looking to boost holiday sales and add new prime members.The company is offering free shipping on all holiday orders arriving in time for Christmas.The online retailer is waiving the minimum purchase requirement for free shipping starting today.The move makes hundreds of millions of items on their site, eligible for free shipping.Prime members already getting free shipping will get holiday perks as well.More than 3 million items will be eligible for same-day delivery during the holiday season for prime members.