BUSINESS

At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in San Francisco, San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of Marriott Hotel workers in San Francisco and San Jose are on strike. It's the first strike for Marriott workers in San Francisco since 2004. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO --
Thousands of Marriott Hotel workers in San Francisco and San Jose are on strike. They walked off the job early this morning.

Those employees have been working without a contract. Members of "Unite Here Local 2" authorized a strike last month amid contentious negotiations.

The impacted hotels in San Francisco include: The Courtyard Marriott Downtown, The Marriott Marquis, Marriott Union Square, The Palace Hotel, The St. Regis, The W, And The Westin St. Francis.

Marriott says hotels will still remain open.

It's the first strike for Marriott workers in San Francisco since 2004.

Workers went on strike in Boston earlier this week and are threatening to expand the strike to other cities.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstrikehotelrallylabor unionsunionsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News