At AR Workshop Fresno you get a hands-on experience on how to build your next art project."This is the perfect combination of getting to be crafty, hang out with friends and have a glass of wine, and have a fun night out," said Leigh Champlin, co-owner.Champlin and Michelle Bentzen are co-owners of the new DIY boutique studio in Northeast Fresno. A place designated to help you turn those Pinterest ideas into reality in a hands-on way from start to finish."If it's a wood project, they're building it from Raw materials. They're putting it together using power tools. They get to choose the stain or paint they want to use on their project. They get to choose their color. It's customizable to their family name, their children's names," Champlin said.AR has a wide variety of workshops from signs to pillows and more. People canand choose the project or class they want. Project fees start at $37. They say the best part is, it's for everybody."It's so fun to have people come in thinking they're not an artistic or creative person, that they couldn't make a sample look like ours, and that sense of accomplishment and satisfaction when they're done, is so fun," said Bentzen.The two women are cousins and started the business after seeing this concept take off in other California cities."I feel a sense of pride in that too on being a woman-owned business, and even though our husbands and our family support us, this is something that is ours and we are running together," Bentzen said.They said the class allows people to slow down and enjoy the simple things in life.AR Workshop has a wide variety of workshops planned for the future. They already have a fall session and one Christmas workshop planned for August 24, since we'll be just four months away from the holiday.