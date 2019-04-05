beyonce

Reebok disputes report that Beyoncé walked away from talks over diversity concerns

Beyoncé has announced a new collaboration: a creative partnership with Adidas.

The pop star announced Thursday she will develop new footwear and apparel for the brand. Beyoncé is also planning to re-launch her activewear clothing line, Ivy Park, with Adidas.

The Grammy-winning superstar said in a statement that she and the company "share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business." She called the collaboration "the partnership of a lifetime for me."

While shopping around for a home for her line, Beyoncé reportedly walked away from a potential deal with Reebok over concerns about the diversity of the team that would be working on her line.

"She said, 'Nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color and where I'm from and what I want to do.' She took a step back and left, and [the Reebok deal] did not come to terms," ESPN writer Nick DePaula reported Thursday on "The Jump."



Reebok said in a statement that DePaula's report was "categorically false," adding that "discussions with Beyoncé and her team continued for several months after our initial meeting."

Under Armour and Jordan were also in talks with Beyoncé at one point, according to DePaula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbeyoncefashionshoesreebokdiversity
BEYONCE
Beyonce, Harry & Meghan walk the carpet at 'Lion King' London premiere
Beyonce drops new 'Lion King' song as film premieres
'Lion King' tickets go on sale on original film's anniversary
Beyonce's 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?' from 'Lion King': LISTEN
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News