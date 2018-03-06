BUSINESS

Bezos, Gates and Buffett top Forbes billionaires list

EMBED </>More Videos

The total worth of this year's list of billionaires is $9.1 trillion with an average net worth of $4.1 billion. (AP Photo)

A record 2,208 people from 72 countries have made Forbes' annual billionaires list with three of the most famous U.S. entrepreneurs leading the pack.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $112 billion. He is the first person to top the $100 billion mark, according to Forbes.

Philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates (net worth $90 billion) and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett ($84 billion) follow Bezos. CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVHM Bernard Arnault ($72 billion) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($71 billion) round out the top five. Arnault's company is headquartered in France, making him the richest man in Europe.

The total worth of this year's list of billionaires is $9.1 trillion with an average net worth of $4.1 billion. The U.S. leads the way with a record 585 billionaires, followed by mainland China with 373.

  1. Jeff Bezos ($112 billion)
    Source: Amazon
    United States

  2. Bill Gates ($90 billion)
    Source: Microsoft
    United States

  3. Warren Buffett ($84 billion)
    Source: Berkshire Hathaway
    United States

  4. Bernard Arnault ($72 billion)
    Source: LVMH
    France

  5. Mark Zuckerberg ($71 billion)
    Source: Facebook
    United States

  6. Amancio Ortega ($70 billion)
    Source: Zara
    Spain

  7. Carlos Slim Helu ($67.1 billion)
    Source: Movil (telecom)
    Mexico

  8. Charles Koch ($60 billion)
    Source: Koch Industries
    United States

  9. David Koch ($60 billion)
    Source: Koch Industries
    United States

  10. Larry Ellison ($58.5 billion)
    Source: Oracle
    United States
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmoneyamazonmicrosoftbill gateswarren buffett
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News