Bitwise 41 in Downtown Fresno taking shape

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bitwise 41 in Downtown Fresno is taking shape. Offices are getting closer and closer to completion in the building formerly known as the Old Spaghetti Factory."We are inside, so the glass is in, lights are up, doors are on, windows are set and you can tell it is starting to look like a finished building which is super exciting," said Channelle Charest with Bitwise.The new building is adding to Bitwise Industries growing footprint in Fresno. They have four campuses total and two of them are currently under construction including Bitwise 41 on Ventura and R street. It's located just steps away from the Hive and State Center Warehouse."Accessibility is key, anyone can get here, it is super easy to see right off the freeway and it is a historical building in Fresno," said Charest.Business FresYes reality has already announced they're moving in along with 150 agents, they're taking up the entire second floor. They're not the only ones, Express Employment Professionals is also calling the building home and, More tenants are on the way. Bitwise is staying tight-lipped but is dropping some hints."It will be a mix of our base tech tenants which is great," she said. "They will be focusing on education and also expanding our startup community in Fresno as well."In addition, they'll also have others moving in that will support their current occupant base. Bitwise 41 is scheduled to open August 1st of this year.