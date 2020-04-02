Bitwise praised by Gov. Newsom for creating website for Californians who lose job during COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- During his daily briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised an aggregated job listing website called the OnwardCA Coalition started by several businesses, including Bitwise Industries in Fresno.
The website helps link workers who were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic to find essential services and jobs available in the state.
The site helps matches workers with jobs based on their locations and skills, and also lists available training opportunities.
On Thursday, Newsom also said the small businesses could apply for up to $10,000 in grant money through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to help keep their employees on during the outbreak.
