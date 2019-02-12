Bitwise teams up with FresYes Realty open third downtown location

BUSINESS

Bitwise teams up with FresYes Realty to open third location in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Bitwise Industries is teaming up with Fres-Yes realty company and expanding to a new location in Downtown Fresno.

It will be located at the Old Spaghetti Factory building on Ventura and R Streets.

The building will be the third location for Bitwise, which already has South Stadium Van Ness and The Hive.

The second story of the new building, called "Bitwise 41," will eventually have a team of 150 FresYes agents working there.

Organizers say they hope the new location will inspire other businesses to come to Downtown Fresno.

"So I think the exciting part as far as visibility goes you can't get more visible than this building right here. 41 is directly behind me. North and south. 45,000 cars going each way. It is a prime location for just visibility alone," said Channelle Charest with Bitwise.

Bitwise 41 is expected to be ready to occupy in April.

A grand opening will be held in early summer.
