Blue Moon Yoga has new location in Clovis

Blue Moon Yoga has a new location in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. --
The Valley's first hot yoga studio is celebrating the opening of its newest location.

You can now find Blue Moon Yoga at the trading post shopping center in Clovis.

The project has been almost two years in the making. A few dozen yogis jumped at the opportunity to be the first to stretch and sweat in the new studio.

There are 26 teachers that will work out of both locations.

And the service doesn't stop at students they're serving the community as well.

Every weekend, the studio holds a community class, donating 100% of proceeds to various non-profit organizations, including the Art of Life Foundation and Fresno State's Student Cupboard.

The new expansion into Clovis will be a one house wellness stop once they open their in-house raw juice bar.

It will offer cold pressed juice and acai bowls fittingly called Namaste cafe.
