FAA wants to fine Boeing $19.7M for 737 Max sensor issues

Federal regulators want to fine Boeing $19.7 million for using sensors that weren't listed as compatible with systems that pilots use to see instrument displays without looking down at the dashboard.

Those systems are called heads-up displays, and they let pilots see their altitude and speed while keeping their eyes on the windshield.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Boeing installed unlisted sensors on nearly 800 planes including Boeing 737 Max jets and older versions of the 737.

Boeing says the dispute is about documentation and is not a safety-related matter. Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA.
